    Disciplinary action to be initiated against TN govt bus drivers for uninformed leave

    As per the new regulations, drivers and conductors assigned to daily bus services must sign the control chart one day in advance.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|11 April 2025 1:40 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-04-11 09:24:55  )
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: The state transport department has issued a strict warning to government bus drivers and conductors to not take leave without prior notice to ensure uninterrupted bus services, as per a Maalaimalar report.

    According to a press release from the department, stringent action will be taken against staff who take leave without informing ahead. As per the new regulations, drivers and conductors assigned to daily bus services must sign the control chart one day in advance.

    Accordingly, those who require leave must inform authorities by 5 pm the previous day so the department can make alternative arrangements to operate buses without a glitch.

    The release said that all buses must function on auspicious and high-demand days without fail. Also, taking frequent leaves or failure to notify in advance will lead to disciplinary action against defaulters, officials added.

    Online Desk

