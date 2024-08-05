Discharge from Mettur reduced to 50,000 cusecs

CHENNAI: The discharge from Stanley reservoir in Mettur will brought down to 50,000 cusecs from 9 am on Monday, said Water Resources Department officials.

Thanks to the heavy rains in the catchment areas of Cauvery river and reservoirs in Karnataka, the dam received substantial inflow in the last few weeks, which took the storage to near-full, cheering Delta farmers and water managers alike.

As of 8 am on Monday, the inflow to Mettur stands at 73,330 cusecs, said officials.

While 21,500 cusecs of water will be released through dam power house and tunnel power house, the balance quantity of water will be released through Ellis saddle surplus gates.

After the inflow from Karnataka went down, the officials here have been reducing outflow from the dam.