Disburse marriage aid to petitioner: HC to govt

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court has directed the State government to disburse cash assistance and 8-gram gold coin under the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Memorial Marriage Assistance scheme implemented by State’s Social Welfare Department to a petitioner.

Kasinathan, an agricultural coolie and a member of a Scheduled Caste from Tiruchy, planned to conduct the wedding of his daughter, Anandhi on June 5, 2017, and submitted an online application to avail benefits of the scheme.

Before the marriage was solemnised, he applied for assistance on June 3, 2017, addressing the Block Development Officer, Poovalur Union, Tiruchy district.

However, all his sincere efforts went in vain.

The petitioner stated that he had submitted all the requisite documents along with his application, which also included the income certificate given by the Village Administrative Officer. Despite all these, he was not granted the said assistance.

Following this, he moved the court seeking to direct the respondents, including Commissioner, Social Welfare Department, and Tiruchy Collector, to sanction the assistance of Rs 50,000 together with the gold coin.

The counter filed by the District Social Welfare officer said that the application was not considered on the ground that the income certificate, which was the primary document, was not enclosed.

Justice PT Asha observed the reason furnished for not providing the benefits of the scheme was absolutely without any basis.

Judge Asha ordered the respondents to disburse the marriage assistance amount as well as 8-gram gold coin within four weeks from the date of receipt of the order copy.