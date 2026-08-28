‘Disaster a wake-up call on climate change, development’ : Minister A Rajmohan

CHENNAI: The State government was closely monitoring the rescue of state pilgrims stranded due to the catastrophic floods in Nepal and is also ascertaining the whereabouts of 49 others who left from Chennai, Minister A Rajmohan said on Thursday.
Giving a break-up on the pilgrims, Rajmohan said 11 people from Cuddalore, 5 from Krishnagiri, 16 from Thanjavur, 1 each from Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai and Namakkal, 4 from Tiruchirappalli,
2 from Tiruvarur, 7 from Mayiladuthurai, and 6 from Chennai - accounting from 10 districts, and 3 from Puducherry, totally 57, went to the Kailash yatra travelling in three vehicles.
“The second vehicle was stuck due to the sudden flooding. About 20 Tamils were quickly rescued and evacuated to safety,” he said.
The minister emphasised that this disaster served as a “wake-up call” regarding climate change and the need for stricter adherence to sustainable development goals.