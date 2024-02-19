Disappointing TN Budget: PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss

Begin typing your search...

In a statement, Anbumani said that no measures have been taken to restore the financial State of the State that would avail Rs 1.55 lakh crore in 2024-2025.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Feb 2024 3:27 PM GMT
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Citing that the State Budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025 is disappointing to the public, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the Finance Minister to announce new projects in his reply during the debate in the State Assembly.

In a statement, Anbumani said that no measures have been taken to restore the financial State of the State that would avail Rs 1.55 lakh crore in 2024-2025.

He also pointed out that no announcement has been made pertaining to caste-based census despite requests.

On the other hand, he welcomed the announcement to translate 25 literatures into Tamil and the expansion of the breakfast scheme, 'Pudhumai Pen' Scheme, and others.

DTNEXT Bureau

