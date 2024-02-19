Disappointing TN Budget: PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Citing that the State Budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025 is disappointing to the public, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the Finance Minister to announce new projects in his reply during the debate in the State Assembly.

In a statement, Anbumani said that no measures have been taken to restore the financial State of the State that would avail Rs 1.55 lakh crore in 2024-2025.

He also pointed out that no announcement has been made pertaining to caste-based census despite requests.

On the other hand, he welcomed the announcement to translate 25 literatures into Tamil and the expansion of the breakfast scheme, 'Pudhumai Pen' Scheme, and others.