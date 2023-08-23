Begin typing your search...

Disappointed with Rajini falling at the feet of Yogi: EVKS Elangovan

Meeting the scribes, the Congress veteran said, "Rajini falling at the feet of someone who has seven criminal cases has disappointed me."

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|23 Aug 2023 11:53 AM GMT
EVKS Elangovan (File)

CHENNAI: Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan expressed disappointment over actor Rajinikanth falling at the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Flaying Governor RN Ravi for 'overstepping his authority' in sending back files recommending TNPSC chairman and other members, Elangovan said the governor's only duty is to sign the files sent by the State Assembly.

Calling the opposition party AIADMK's recently held conference a 'dud', he claimed only 50,000 people attended, not 15 lakh as exaggerated by the party. He said it was only a five-hour affair with art performances.

Regarding the Cauvery water-sharing issue, he said he is expecting CM Stalin to convene an all-party meet.

