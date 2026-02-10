Over 800 PwDs protest in city to hike monthly assistance to Rs 6,000

In Chennai alone, more than 800 people protested at the Commissionerate for the Welfare of the Differently Abled from 10 am on Tuesday.

From there, the protestors were taken to Madhya Kailash by city police, where members staged another protest due to a lack of basic facilities. As per official data, there are 14 lakh PwDs in TN. Of these, over 9 lakh receive monthly assistance from the government. Till 2022, it was Rs 1,000 for persons below 75% disability and Rs 1,500 for those above the cap.