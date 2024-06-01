Directorate of Technical Education releases 2024-25 academic schedule for Polytechnic colleges in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department has released the calendar of 2025-2025 academic events for the polytechnic colleges in Tamil Nadu.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), in its notification, said the reopening of colleges for existing students will be on June 11.

Accordingly, the commencement of first year full time, sandwich courses and part time classes will be on July 1.

The winter vacation for all the students will be 32 days from October 31.

With regard to the examination for various diploma courses, the notification said the theory exams for semester one to final semester will be held from October 21 to October 26.

The practical exams will be held for the same students from October 7 to November 7.

Stating that the commencement of answer paper evaluation will be from November 25, notification further said that the publication of results will be on January 21, 2025.

Meanwhile the DOTE also announced a tentative schedule for the certificate course in computer on office automation.

The last date for registration through online will be on June 5, 2024.

The theory exams will be held on August 3, 2024 while practical exams will be conducted on August 4.

The publication of results will be on September 13.