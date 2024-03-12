Directorate of Technical Education issues notification for exams to diploma courses

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), under Higher Education Department, has released a detailed time table for board exams of April 2024 for diploma courses for the students studying in polytechnic colleges across Tamil Nadu.



The DOTE, in its exam notification, said the semester exams will be held from April 6. The exams would be conducted for the students, who have pursued diploma courses from semester one to six. The exams would be completed in the third week of April.

Accordingly, the DOTE, has released a 102 page exams' notification with regard to the diploma exams and the students could follow from https://dte.tn.gov.in/detailed-timetable-of-diploma-board-examinations-april-2024.

The diploma exams would be held for about 25 courses, which was recognised by the DOTE.

The notification also clearly instructed the principals of the colleges that the time table for theory exams of April 2023 should be strictly followed.

Eventhough, a holiday is declared on any day of the examination after this time table and the exams should not be stopped under any circumstances without the written orders from the DOTE, the notification added.