Directorate of Medical Education instructs 11 new medical college Deans to monitor teaching quality

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical Education has instructed the faculties of the 11 new medical colleges to focus on improving the teaching quality at the medical colleges.

The deans of the new medical colleges have been instructed to monitor the same.

The students from the new medical colleges had raised a complaint regarding the poor teaching quality to Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi recently.

The students had alleged that they had to depend on online lectures as the classes were not held properly and only conveyed as presentations.

The mode of conducting the class was confusing for the students as the staff take classes in English and Tamil both, making it difficult for the students to understand.

With speculations that the Tamil Nadu government would be requesting for more new medical colleges, to ensure that each district has a medical college, such complaints have raised the concerns of the health department authorities.

The state health department had formed a panel to look into the issue and new instructions have been issued to the professors and deans of the medical colleges regarding the same.

"The deans appointed to all the new medical colleges have been asked to undertake the supervision of the teaching in the college. Any complaints by the students will also be taken seriously. The professors have been instructed to ensure that students do not face any academic pressure and are given due attention," said Director of Medical Education Dr J Sangumani.

The students had also raised the concerns of lack of transparency in the attendance system by the teachers.

The officials from the Directorate of Medical Education stated that the attendance will be monitored by the deans of the respective colleges and the directorate authorities.