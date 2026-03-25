Directorate of Children Welfare to handle child marriage cases in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The subject of ‘Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006’ has been officially transferred to the Directorate of Children Welfare and Special Services (DCWSS) from the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment. So far, the director of social welfare was the implementing agency of the Act.
The state rules for the prohibition of child marriage have been framed to implement the Act. The district social welfare officers have been notified as the child marriage prohibition officers for their respective districts.
Also, at the panchayat level, a core committee has been constituted, with the panchayat president as chairperson and the village administrative officer (VAO) as a member, to assist the Child Marriage Prohibition Officer (CMPO).
However, after prolonged discussions since August 2023 and during multiple joint meetings held under the chairperson of the Social Welfare and DCWSS, it was decided to transfer the subject of ‘Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006’ to DCWSS, streamlining several processes.
Subsequently, the director of social welfare will be forwarding the relevant records and necessary proposals for amendments to DCWSS, as per orders from the government.
Meanwhile, it is noteworthy that the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, is implemented by DCWSS and the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005 (SCPCR). As SCPCR already works on children's welfare and those rescued by vulnerable sections of the society, experts argue that transferring administrative control of child marriage subject to DCWSS will be more viable.
Additionally, the Child Helpline (CHL) 1098, which handles emergency calls, largely attends child marriage cases. “The transfer of the subject to DCWSS is a welcome one. Involving multiple departments with several officials causes unwarranted dilemmas and delays in processes overall. Hence, this transfer is appreciated; however, it also calls for appointing more staff within DCWSS,” said a Chennai-based child rights activist.