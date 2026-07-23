Director Ranjith questions police action on anti-NEET protesters, urges CM Vijay to allot protest venue

Addressing an anti-NEET protest in Chennai, Ranjith said the nationwide student agitation had gathered unprecedented momentum, with members of the public joining demonstrations across the country. He said the movement had reached a stage where civil society, students and cultural personalities were coming together against the medical entrance examination.

Ranjith said filmmaker Vetrimaaran was among the first to urge collective action against NEET, while actor Revathi had also expressed her willingness to participate in the campaign. He said the protest was organised as the first public programme of the newly launched Neelam Students' Organisation after consultations with its office-bearers. He also thanked actor Sathyaraj for extending support through a video message.

Saying the recent visuals of police action against student protesters prompted him to participate, Ranjith said public support for people's movements would eventually expose what he described as false allegations levelled against activists. Referring to B.R. Ambedkar's philosophy, he said he did not believe in constantly proving himself before critics.

Praising the "Karappan Poochi" movement, Ranjith said it had succeeded in mobilising large numbers of young people despite attempts to ridicule it. Rejecting criticism that Generation Z lacked political awareness, he said society had failed to politically educate young people and build sustained movements despite several student deaths linked to NEET over the past decade.