Directive mandating e-pass for Kodaikanal, Ooty evokes mixed reactions

MADURAI: Madras High Court’s directive mandating e-pass for non-residents of Kodaikanal and other hill stations and top tourism destinations from May 7 has evoked mixed reactions from the stakeholders.

According to A Robin, tourist guide, the new regulation of the e-pass system would adversely affect tourism and a source of revenue for stakeholders relying solely on the tourism industry. For the stakeholders primarily, tourist guides, hoteliers, restaurateurs and traders, the days of April and May of a calendar year are crucial to meet their livelihoods and he called the HC ruling a major blow to the tourism economy.

However, hailing the directive, V Ashokan from Vilpatti of Kodaikanal and state secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh said several farmers from four revenue villages of Poomparai, Mannavanur, Kookal and Poondi and its surroundings on upper hills were delighted as the e-pass system would be helpful in controlling the tourists’ turnout. It will help to transport their farm produce to market places without delay. Adding to woes of residents in Kodaikanal, he said there should be no mercy to remove encroachments that were rampant.

R Natturayan from Vilpatti said the e-pass system should be implemented strictly and not lead to any corruption as the new regulation would ensure better livelihood for cab operators.

A Ramesh, president, Kodaikanal Taxi Drivers Association, said it was not clear whether the e-pass system is applicable to vehicles or else to every Kodaikanal-bound tourist. If the system is applicable to tourist vehicles alone, it would certainly help the cab operators and drivers as most tourists would prefer public transport.

M Michael from Attuvampatti and member, Citizen Forum of Kodaikanal, said the e-pass system would certainly affect livelihoods of many locals, who solely rely on tourism. The stakeholders are likely to stage a protest condemning the e-pass system on May 7 after convening a meeting with the stakeholders on May 5.