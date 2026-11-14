Direct TVK govt to forward resolutions on Tamil as court language to Centre: PMK to Madras HC

CHENNAI: The PMK filed a public interest litigation before the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the State government to forward the Assembly resolutions seeking to make Tamil as the principal language of the High Court to the Union government for obtaining the President's consent.
In his PIL, party general secretary Vadivel Ravanan noted that the State Assembly had unanimously adopted resolutions in 2006 and 2026 seeking the use of Tamil as the official language of the High Court.
Introducing Tamil as court language would enable litigants from rural areas and advocates belonging to Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, and Scheduled Castes to draft and argue their cases in their mother tongue at the Principal Seat and Madurai Bench, he submitted.
He pointed out that the State government had forwarded a proposal to the Union government in 2006 following the Governor's recommendation. In February 2007, the High Court Registrar-General had also forwarded details of the infrastructure required to implement the proposal.
The petitioner further referred to the resolution unanimously adopted by the Assembly on September 3, 2026, urging the Union government to recognise Tamil as the principal language of the High Court and make necessary arrangements for filing petitions, documents, presenting arguments, and delivering judgments in Tamil.
He sought a direction to the State government to forward both Assembly resolutions to the Union government under Article 348 (2) of the Constitution for obtaining the President's consent.
The matter is expected to be listed for hearing shortly.