Direct TVK govt to forward resolutions on Tamil as court language to Centre: PMK to Madras HC

In his PIL, party general secretary Vadivel Ravanan noted that the State Assembly had unanimously adopted resolutions in 2006 and 2026 seeking the use of Tamil as the official language of the High Court.

Introducing Tamil as court language would enable litigants from rural areas and advocates belonging to Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, and Scheduled Castes to draft and argue their cases in their mother tongue at the Principal Seat and Madurai Bench, he submitted.

He pointed out that the State government had forwarded a proposal to the Union government in 2006 following the Governor's recommendation. In February 2007, the High Court Registrar-General had also forwarded details of the infrastructure required to implement the proposal.