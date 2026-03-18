Direct ED to book senior AIADMK leaders for corruption: DMK MP to Madras High Court

The DMK leader has filed nine individual writ petitions before the High Court, seeking a direction to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to register Enforcement Case Information Reports (ECIRs) for offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The target of his petition are influential AIADMK leaders SP Velumani, P Thangamani, C Vijayabaskar, MR Vijaya Bhaskar, C Kamaraj, KC Veeramani and KP Anbalagan, all of whom were ministers when the party was in power for 10 years between 2011 and 2011. Besides them, Girirajan has also filed petitions against former MLA B Sathyanarayanan alias ‘T Nagar’ Sathya, and R Elangovan alias ‘Salem’ Salem, the former president of Salem District Central Co-operative Bank.