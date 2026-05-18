Direct co-op societies to wait until crop waiver order, ryots appeal to govt

The TVK Government had promised the farmers that they would write off the loans availed from the Cooperative societies. However, the officials from the Cooperative Societies pressured the farmers to repay the loans immediately.

"We hear that the new government is in enumeration of the crop loans availed by the farmers through the Cooperative societies, but at the same time, the officials are in a haste to collect the loan amount at once," claimed Easan Murugasamy, founder, Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam.