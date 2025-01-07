DIPR officials ill-treated DD Tamil crew covering Speaker’s event, alleges L Murugan

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Tuesday strongly condemned the alleged mistreatment of DD Tamil crew by officials of the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) during a press conference addressed by Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu.

In a statement, Murugan urged Speaker Appavu to take immediate action against the DIPR officials responsible for the alleged ill-treatment, identifying them as Joint Director (Public Relations) and Information and Public Relations officer (Press Release).

Murugan expressed grave concern over the reported high-handed behaviour of DIPR officials, stating that DD Tamil journalist Gautham and Video Journalist Surender were treated in a "bad manner" during the press conference held at the State Assembly on Monday.

He emphasised that such incidents undermine the fundamental principles of democracy and freedom of the press.

"The alleged mistreatment of DD Tamil crew by DIPR officials is a disturbing trend that needs to be addressed immediately," Murugan said.

"If government officials start deciding what questions journalists should ask, it will have a chilling effect on the freedom of the press, and the very fabric of our democracy will deteriorate," he noted.

Murugan also expressed concern over reports of restrictions imposed on journalists covering broadcasting and reporting events from the State Assembly.

He accused the ruling DMK government of attempting to stifle the freedom of the press and conceal information from the public.

"The DMK government's efforts to muzzle the press and hide information from the public are highly condemnable," Murugan said.

"The government should recognise the importance of a free and independent press in a democratic society and take immediate steps to address the concerns of journalists," Murugan added.