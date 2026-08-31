Dip in TNEA admissions, 55,480 seats vacant

Last year, 1,45,481 seats had been filled during the corresponding stage of counselling. Despite 8,611 additional seats being made available this year, the number of seats filled declined by 1,186 compared to last year.

Tamil Nadu has 418 engineering colleges, with Anna University approving 2,53,806 seats for admission this year.

Of these, 1,99,775 seats are to be filled through the counselling process. A total of 2,36,017 students applied for engineering admissions this year.

The engineering counselling process began on July 13, and general counselling on July 20.