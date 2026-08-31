Dip in TNEA admissions, 55,480 seats vacant

CHENNAI: The General counselling for engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu has concluded, with 1,44,295 seats filled and 55,480 remaining vacant, marking a slight decline in admissions compared to last year.
Last year, 1,45,481 seats had been filled during the corresponding stage of counselling. Despite 8,611 additional seats being made available this year, the number of seats filled declined by 1,186 compared to last year.
Tamil Nadu has 418 engineering colleges, with Anna University approving 2,53,806 seats for admission this year.
Of these, 1,99,775 seats are to be filled through the counselling process. A total of 2,36,017 students applied for engineering admissions this year.
The engineering counselling process began on July 13, and general counselling on July 20.
The number of colleges achieving 100% admissions also fell this year. All seats were filled in 30 engineering colleges, compared to 39 colleges last year.
Computer Science Engineering continued to be the most preferred course among students. Of the 1,03,614 CSE seats available, 79,104 have been filled, accounting for around 55% of all seats filled through counselling.
Electronics and Communication Engineering was the second most preferred course, accounting for 16.55% of the seats filled.
Meanwhile, registration for supplementary counselling ended on Monday (August 31).
Students who cleared Class 12 through the supplementary examinations, and those who missed the regular counselling process, have been allowed to register for the supplementary round.
The supplementary counselling is expected to provide another opportunity for eligible students to secure engineering seats in colleges across TN.