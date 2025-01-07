Dine along the Muttukadu backwaters at Tamil Nadu's first floating restaurant

CHENNAI: The state’s floating restaurant is all set to be launched on Tuesday evening at the Muttukadu Boat House on the East Coast Road (ECR). It will offer a unique dining experience with visitors being taken on a 3-km boat ride across the backwaters as they enjoy their meal.

Named 'Seanz Cruise', the restaurant is 125 feet long and 25 feet wide and has been designed to accommodate at least 100 people and will offer buffet-style meals.

The first deck is a 6,000 square feet air-conditioned space for entertainment while the second deck will be an open-air dining area. There is also a television, a stage with a DJ for live music, and restrooms.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the two-deck cruise restaurant was built at a cost of Rs 5 crore as part of a public-private partnership between Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) and Kochi-based Grandeur Marine International.

Safety measures, including lifeboats and fire extinguishers, have been kept in place to ensure a safe experience for visitors. All visitors will also get lifejackets.

The Muttukadu Boat House already offers boat rides and water sport activities. The addition of the two-deck cruise restaurant is expected to further boost tourism in the area.

'Seanz Cruise' will be open all days of the week from 7.30 am to 11 pm. Prior booking must be done for group dining and parties.