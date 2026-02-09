Guardians of birds in Dindigul worried as crows fall dead

Villagers said more than 100 crows are found dead every day, falling suddenly from trees at the village common ground. The deaths have occurred even as other birds remain unaffected, raising alarm among residents who had long protected the winged visitors.



Malvarpatti’s common ground has tamarind, peepal and neem trees, where more than 3,000 birds — including crows, mynas, cuckoos and sparrows — usually roost every night. Villagers said the dawn chorus of birds has been part of daily life for decades. To safeguard them, the village had put up boards declaring the area a bird sanctuary and warning that no bird should be hunted.