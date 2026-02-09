Guardians of birds in Dindigul worried as crows fall dead

DINDIGUL: Residents of Malvarpatti village in Vedasandur union, who had proudly declared their village a haven for birds by banning hunting and shooting, are now gripped by fear and distress after crows began dying in large numbers over the past 10 days.
Villagers said more than 100 crows are found dead every day, falling suddenly from trees at the village common ground. The deaths have occurred even as other birds remain unaffected, raising alarm among residents who had long protected the winged visitors.
Malvarpatti’s common ground has tamarind, peepal and neem trees, where more than 3,000 birds — including crows, mynas, cuckoos and sparrows — usually roost every night. Villagers said the dawn chorus of birds has been part of daily life for decades. To safeguard them, the village had put up boards declaring the area a bird sanctuary and warning that no bird should be hunted.
“That is why this is worrying us so much,” villagers said, pointing out that only crows are dying while other species appear unaffected.
With no clarity on whom to approach, local youth have been collecting the dead crows each day, digging pits and burying them. Residents said the repeated deaths have left the village in shock and sorrow.
People in surrounding areas have also expressed concern, while Malvarpatti residents fear possible health risks, especially to children. They have urged the district administration to step in immediately, identify the cause of the deaths and take steps to protect public health and the village’s birds.
Amid public concern following reports of avian influenza (bird flu) in birds, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPHPM) on Feb 5 sought to allay fears surrounding avian influenza, stating that the viral disease largely affects birds and poses minimal risk to humans.
In an advisory issued to the public, the Directorate said avian influenza spreads mainly among birds and is usually detected through surveillance and testing of dead or infected birds. "The likelihood of this disease spreading from birds to humans is very rare," the health department said, emphasising that there is no cause for public alarm.