Dindigul woman gives birth to girl child on running train near Katpadi

VELLORE: A woman from Dindigul district who gave birth to a female child in a running train was admitted to the PHC at Brammapuram near Katpadi on Wednesday. Kalapana (25) of Poprulur village in Dindigul district was full-term pregnant.

She along with 12 others from her family went to Tirupati and were returning back by Kerala Express when Kalpana suddenly developed labour pain. As the train was moving some of the women in the compartment helped her to deliver a girl child successfully.

The relatives then informed Katpadi railway police who were waiting on the platform.

They also sought the help of a 108 ambulance which took both mother and child and admitted them to the PHC at Brammapuram in Katpadi. Doctors said that both mother and child were doing well.