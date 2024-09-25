Dindigul: Nursing student's rape claim not true, say cops

MADURAI: Police in Dindigul denied allegations of abduction and rape of a nursing student by a gang.

It was said that earlier, the second-year student aged 22, a resident of Uthamapalayam while waiting at Theni bus stand on Monday to board a bus to college, the gang of six abducted her into a car and dropped her at Dindigul railway station. She was left distressed and managed to reach the Dindigul All Women police station by auto-rickshaw.

Dindigul AWPS filed a case under Sections 87 and 70 (1) of BNS. After conducting formal enquiries, the victim was taken to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital for a medical check-up.

However, all such allegations could not be proved after conducting a thorough inquiry. Since the girl fell into depression, she has given a false complaint, a statement said.