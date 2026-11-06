Dindigul man gets life-term for driving Dalit minor to suicide

Yuvarani, who was 17 at the time, had moved to Vedasandur from Villupuram district in 2020 along with her mother Chitra, a widow, and her 15-year-old sister. The three found work in a garment mill and rented a small room in a row house at Nagapatti village in Vedasandur taluk, Dindigul. The convict B Rajkumar and his wife Arul Selvi lived next door to the family.

According to the prosecution, a small open drain carrying wastewater from the houses ran through the narrow lane of the row-house complex. Whenever utensils or clothes were washed in any of the households, some water would stagnate in the lane.

Rajkumar was enraged to find that he had been “polluted” when he stepped on wastewater discharged from the victim’s house as they belonged to a scheduled caste.