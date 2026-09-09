Dindigul lost opportunity; Tamil Nadu dropped Rs 1,602 crore projects: CAG

At the same time, 44 projects worth Rs 623.86 crore that were not part of their original proposals were implemented. Five of these were routine works that should have been undertaken by the respective corporations from their own funds, while 21 were implemented outside the ABD area.

Another significant planning gap was the complete absence of Greenfield development in all 7 audited cities. As many as 70 projects involving Rs 655.43 crore were implemented outside the approved ABD areas.

The 7 cities remained largely dependent on government grants, with little mobilisation through public-private partnerships, borrowings or other sources envisaged under the mission. Against Rs 1,630.03 crore of projects planned through PPP, only 4 worth Rs.16.57 crore were executed in Chennai and Coimbatore.