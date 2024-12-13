Dindigul hospital fire accident: Health Min calls on victims, distributes compensation

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian visited the injured fire accident victims of Dindigul Hospital who are being treated at the Government Dindigul Medical College Hospital on Friday.

He also handed over the compensation amount to the victims. The Health Minister said that a fire broke out around 09.45 pm on the ground floor of the City Hospital, and six people died in the accident.

Tamil Nadu Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy also visited the patients and said that the reason behind the fire at a Dindigul private hospital was reportedly due to a short circuit.

Ma Subramanian said that rescue operations were carried out efficiently by the fire and rescue teams and patients were shifted by 108 ambulances to the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

"Four people suffered severe injuries and are undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit, while 31 people suffered minor injuries and are receiving treatment. The condition of all the patients is stable and one of them is expected to be discharged in two days.

The Minister said that the health department officials are ensuring that the injured patients receive proper treatment and care.

“Many other patients received outpatient care and were discharged on Friday," said Ma Subramanian.

The Minister appreciated the efforts of the district administration, medical teams, and other officials who responded promptly to the emergency situation.