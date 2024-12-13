Begin typing your search...

    Dindigul hospital fire accident: CM Stalin announces Rs 3 lakh each to kin of victims

    The chief minister also announced Rs 50,000 each as compensation to persons who suffered simple injuries in the fire accident

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Dec 2024 10:02 AM IST
    Chief Minister MK Stalin

    CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced Rs 3 lakh each as compensation to the families of the six persons killed in a fire accident at the private hospital in Dindigul late on Thursday.

    A release issued by the state government on Friday morning said that Chief Minister Stalin condoled the deaths and issued orders to disburse Rs 3 lakh each as compensation to the families of the deceased persons and Rs 1 lakh each from Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the grievously injured persons undergoing intensive care treatment there. The chief minister also announced Rs 50,000 each as compensation to persons who suffered simple injuries in the fire accident.

    CM Stalin also issued orders to provide special treatment to injured persons admitted to government and nearby private hospitals.

    DTNEXT Bureau

