Dindigul gets rain; yellow alert announced for heatwave in 19 districts of Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A part of Dindigul received 5 cms of rainfall on Thursday, in a respite from the heatwave conditions currently prevailing in most parts of Tamil Nadu.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai has forecast that the heat wave conditions would continue for the next three days in the state.

It has also warned that the temperatures are likely to rise by four to five degrees Celsius over the next five days.

On Thursday, 15 weather stations in the state crossed the 40°C mark. With a 7.2 degrees spike, Karur district was the hottest in the state (44.2 °C).

Meanwhile, a yellow alert for heatwave conditions has been issued for these districts of the state for May 2,3: Tiruppathur, Vellore, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Thiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Trichy, Ariyalur, Perambalur.

It has been warned that the heat may reach 110 degrees Fahrenheit in some interior parts of the state.

The weather department has also forecast light to moderate rain till May 5 at one or two places in the Western Ghats and adjoining districts due to variation in the speed of the westerly winds.

A cyclonic circulation prevails over south Tamil Nadu and the neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity is likely to occur over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, and a few other places in south Tamil Nadu between May 1 to May 5.