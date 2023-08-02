Dindigul court sentences 20-year-old youth to 23 years RI in Pocso case

MADURAI: A 20-year old youth was convicted of sexual assault by Dindigul Fast Track Mahila Court on Tuesday and sentenced the accused to undergo 23 years of rigorous imprisonment. According to the prosecution, N Selvam of Thiruparankundram, Madurai, was accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl at Ramarajapuram in Vilampatti in Dindigul district.

It occurred on December 3 in 2020. Based on a complaint, Vilampatti police filed a case against the accused under various Sections of Pocso Act and arrested him.

The Judge found the accused guilty of having committed such a crime and pronounced the sentence. Besides, a fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed on the accused.