Dindigul court hands 27-year jail term for youth convicted in Pocso Act case

MADURAI: The special court for the exclusive trial of cases under the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act in Dindigul on Wednesday convicted a 26-year-old man for sexually abusing a minor girl and sentenced him to undergo twenty-seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, Kanagapandi of RVS Nagar was found guilty of sexually abusing the girl. Earlier, Kanagapandi promised to marry the girl and cheated on her.

The incident occurred in 2022. After it came to light, the victim’s relative took the issue to Thadikombu police, who filed a case against the accused under the Pocso Act.

After investigating, the police arrested the accused and the case was tried at the special court. After examining the witnesses, the Judge pronounced the sentence. Further, the Judge imposed a fine of Rs15,000 on the accused, sources said.