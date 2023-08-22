Dindigul couple gets life for sexual harassment and murder of minor

MADURAI: A special court in Dindigul on Monday sentenced a couple to undergo life imprisonment in a case concerning Pocso Act and murder.

According to the prosecution, Rajesh Kumar (31) of Sengulathupatti village, Vedasandur taluk and his wife Kiruthika (21) were childless after being married for three years. The childless couple went to Palladam, Tiruppur district and stayed with his relative Prabakaran at Thiruvalluvar Nagar.

During that time, the childless couple managed to adopt out a four-year old female child from a couple on October 19 last year for just twenty days. After taking the child back to Dindigul, Rajesh Kumar sexually harassed her with the consent of his wife, who along with her husband also tortured her physically.

The victim, after being admitted to GRH, Madurai, died. Vadamadurai police filed a case.

The Judge, after examining witnesses, found the couple guilty of such crime and pronounced the sentence.