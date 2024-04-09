Dindigul BJP dist secretary booked for misbehaving with govt school cook

MADURAI: A case was booked against BJP district secretary in Dindigul after being charged with misbehaving with a cook employed in a Government Primary School.

Magudeeswaran (55), BJP district secretary of Dindigul West, was facing such allegations after the victim took the issue with the Saminathapuram police near Palani, sources said on Monday.

Sources said Magudeeswaran, whose wife’s a president of Pushpathur panchayat union, entered the primary school kitchen and asked the victim about food being prepared for students.

All of a sudden, Magudeeswaran was said to have dragged her hand, but she pushed him and escaped. Magudeeswaran was in an inebriated condition when the incident occurred. Saminathapuram police booked a case against the BJP functionary, who’s absconding, sources said.