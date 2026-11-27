CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore on Friday criticised the DMK's reported shift in its stance on the proposed delimitation exercise, questioning its reluctance to take a clear position despite opposing the legislation in April.
He said the DMK's decision to wait for the Bill's final wording, despite having 30 MPs in Parliament, and the possibility of abstaining from voting would indirectly help the BJP and amount to a compromise of Tamil Nadu's interests.
In a statement, Tagore condemned the BJP-led Union government for convening Parliament from November 30 to December 3, giving MPs just four days' notice. He accused the Centre of deliberately bypassing established parliamentary procedures and attempting to push through the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill and the Delimitation Bill by curtailing Question Hour, Zero Hour and private members' Bills.
He alleged that the BJP was using women's reservation as a pretext to undertake delimitation based on the latest population figures, which could reduce the parliamentary representation of southern States while increasing the political dominance of northern States.
Criticising the DMK without naming it, he said those who had earlier opposed the Bill and burnt copies of it in public protests were now adopting a cautious stance, saying they would decide after examining its provisions. He said such a change of stand was surprising, particularly when the protection of Tamil Nadu's rights was at stake.
Tagore reiterated that the existing strength of 543 Lok Sabha seats should remain unchanged and demanded a Constitutional amendment to defer population-based delimitation for another 25 years.
Pointing to Rahul Gandhi's warning that supporting the proposed delimitation legislation would amount to betraying Tamil Nadu, Tagore urged the people of the State to remain vigilant and united in protecting its parliamentary representation.