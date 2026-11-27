He alleged that the BJP was using women's reservation as a pretext to undertake delimitation based on the latest population figures, which could reduce the parliamentary representation of southern States while increasing the political dominance of northern States.

Criticising the DMK without naming it, he said those who had earlier opposed the Bill and burnt copies of it in public protests were now adopting a cautious stance, saying they would decide after examining its provisions. He said such a change of stand was surprising, particularly when the protection of Tamil Nadu's rights was at stake.

Tagore reiterated that the existing strength of 543 Lok Sabha seats should remain unchanged and demanded a Constitutional amendment to defer population-based delimitation for another 25 years.

Pointing to Rahul Gandhi's warning that supporting the proposed delimitation legislation would amount to betraying Tamil Nadu, Tagore urged the people of the State to remain vigilant and united in protecting its parliamentary representation.