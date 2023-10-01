Digitalisation to make university evaluation transparent

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has decided to introduce a digital valuation system in all the State-run universities to bring in more transparency.

Digital valuation system is an innovative software solution which automates manual evaluation and helps higher educational institutions to minimise the cost, time, effort and human errors in the entire valuation process. The Higher Education Department’s move to implement the digital valuation system comes against the backdrop of complaints and reports of discrepancies in the manual valuation.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next digital valuation will be introduced in Anna Universities and its department colleges in the first phase. “Gradually, it will be expanded to other state universities,” he added.

“The state government has sanctioned Rs 9 crore under Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives (TANII) scheme for digital valuation project in which Rs 84.5 lakh has been released as the first instalment,” he said.

Explaining about the digital valuation project, the official said that the answer sheets will not be handled physically anymore.

“All the answer scripts will be scanned by high-speed scanners and uploaded to the institute’s server,” he said. Authorised evaluators will get access to the uploaded answer scripts for evaluation and the marks are entered on the system and the total marks are calculated automatically removing possibility of errors.

Stating that each answer sheet would be given a random number, the official said, “a software, which would be developed by the IT experts, will be running in the background to monitor the valuation”. He added that the system would also ensure that the faculty members, who were involved in evaluating, have visited each and every question besides awarding marks. “The evaluators cannot skip questions,” he said.

“Since the student’s answer scripts are scanned and digitised, there are no chances of tampering with the answer scripts and scripts can be sent to the student’s email-id when request is made,” he said. Similarly, issues with re-totalling won’t arise as the software calculates the total, he asserted.