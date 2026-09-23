Digital route overtakes cash in Tamil Nadu bribe deals, DVAC data shows

On Tuesday, sleuths the agency conducted joint surprise checks at government offices across Tamil Nadu and detected unaccounted cash and suspicious digital transactions totalling Rs 1.73 crore. Officials seized Rs 13.78 lakh in unaccounted cash, while suspicious transactions through UPI amounted to Rs 1.59 crore. That is, 92% of suspected bribes were paid via UPI using apps like Paytm and GPay

The trend has risen sharply. In the last week of August, DVAC found that 77% of the Rs 1.18 crore in suspected bribe transactions was paid through digital platforms. In the first week of July, only 32% of the Rs 84.7 lakh in suspected bribes was via UPI. The digital share thus rose from 32% in early July to 92% by the third week of September.

Tuesday’s checks covered 36 locations in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram.