Digital push: Over 75,000 teachers in State’s govt schools to get tabs

CHENNAI: As part of a digital initiative, over 75,000 teachers in Tamil Nadu government schools will soon get high-tech computer tablets.

According to a senior official from the School Education Department, the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation has been entrusted by the State Project Directorate, Samagra Shiksha, with the task of procuring tablet computers under the Teacher Resource Package for teachers at the primary level and distributing them.

“The corporation has proposed to procure as many as 79,723 tablet computers,” he said adding “A tender has been floated in this regard to procure the systems.”

The official said the tablets are aimed at helping the teachers with online attendance, posting portions coverage details and accessing additional online learning materials.

“They will also operate Educational Management Information System (EMIS), a common online platform connecting schools, teachers and students through the tabs,” he said and added, “required video tutorials will also be loaded to further help the teachers.”

Explaining the configuration of the tabs, the official said the tablets will support 2G, 3G, 4G LTE (that delivers a fast mobile Internet experience). “Similarly, the tabs will have 3GB Random Access Memory (RAM) with 32 GB inbuilt memory expandable up to 512 GB,” he said.

Stating that the weight of each tab would be less than 400 grams, he said it (tab) would also have high-quality voice and video calling features. The official said that if each tablet was supplied at Rs 4,000 the total cost to the exchequer would be about Rs 31 crore.

“Teachers, who have received the tabs, will be given short-term training on how to use the system effectively,” he said adding, “Since the tabs will have a year warranty, service centres would be set up in all the districts.”

The official said that the companies, that supply the tabs, would submit the test report endorsed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Madras), Anna University and the Electronics Test and Development Centre (ETDC). “The tender process is expected to be over by this December end,” he said.

“The teacher would get the tabs likely by next January or February depending on the supply,” the official added.