Digital geo-mapping now south zone’s new go-to policing tool

Speaking to DT Next, Vijayendra Bidari, Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Madurai, said, “The web-based platform brings together the details of sensitive routes and locations, police databases, leader statues and previous unrests, giving police officers a complete picture while planning security.”

The system covered 938 sensitive locations in Ramanathapuram district alone, with live camera feeds from the field integrated into the monitoring platform.

Organising security for the annual Immanuel Sekaran guru pooja on September 11 and Thevar Jayanthi, marking the birth anniversary of Pasumpon Muthuramalingam on October 30, has remained an uphill task for police and revenue officials. Thousands of people from southern districts converge for the two events in Paramakudi and Pasumpon, respectively. Politicians and party functionaries also participate.