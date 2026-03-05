Digital arrest scam: FIR lodged against fraudsters in Tamil Nadu

In the first instance, a retired government employee residing in Singanallur was cheated of Rs 19 lakh. The victim received a video call on January 13 from a stranger claiming her name was linked to a 206-count scam involving the CEO of a private airline. Threatening her with a 'digital arrest', the fraudsters coerced her into sharing her bank account details and passwords under the guise of verifying transactions.

After discovering the theft, she filed a complaint. Following a Community Service Register (CSR) entry, an FIR has now been formally registered, police said.

In a similar "digital arrest" scam, 80-year-old medical practitioner Dr Rangaraj from Chetty Veedhi was duped of 31.54 lakh. Fraudsters contacted the doctor in January, claiming his name was linked to a scam and threatening him with immediate arrest unless he complied with their financial demands.