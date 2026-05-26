Digital arrest: Elderly man duped of Rs 20 Lakh

The complainant, a 63-year-old man from Peelamedu, who runs a foundry, had received a phone call from an individual who claimed to be a CBI officer from Mumbai. The caller accused him of carrying out illegal financial transactions and insisted on verifying his account while placing him under digital arrest.

The elderly man transferred Rs 20 lakh to the account provided by the caller and remained indoors for three days. When the fraudsters stopped responding, he grew suspicious and lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police. Further investigations are on.