DIG slaps, throws footwear at ministerial staff at Armed Reserve HQ, alleges association

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Police Ministerial Service Association has accused DIG M Vijayalakshmi of slapping and hurling footwear at a junior assistant during office hours at the Armed Reserve Headquarters in Chennai, following a disagreement over an e-office file number.
According to a resolution passed by the association on May 13, the incident occurred around 3.10 pm on May 11. The association said junior assistant C Vignesh was performing his duties when the DIG allegedly expressed dissatisfaction with an e-office file number. She reportedly shouted at him, saying, "You are only a new joinee. Do you think you are a big man? I will issue a charge memo against you."
The association further alleged that the officer then slapped the employee, removed her footwear, and threw it at him in the presence of police personnel and ministerial staff.
The association alleged that this was not the first instance of such behaviour, claiming that the DIG had previously torn papers containing file numbers she disapproved of, particularly those related to office administration or salary matters. Staff members have been working in fear due to her conduct, the association said.
The incident is said to have caused the employee severe mental distress and humiliation. Several witnesses, including police and ministerial staff, were reportedly present at the time of the incident. Following the assault, the staffer informed senior officials and submitted a written complaint seeking action.
In its May 13 resolution, the association condemned the DIG's conduct, stating it had instilled fear among ministerial staff in the police department. It demanded her transfer, departmental action, and a formal apology to the affected employees, while stressing that such behaviour must not recur.