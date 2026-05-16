DIG slaps, throws footwear at ministerial staff at Armed Reserve HQ, alleges association

The association further alleged that the officer then slapped the employee, removed her footwear, and threw it at him in the presence of police personnel and ministerial staff.

The association alleged that this was not the first instance of such behaviour, claiming that the DIG had previously torn papers containing file numbers she disapproved of, particularly those related to office administration or salary matters. Staff members have been working in fear due to her conduct, the association said.

The incident is said to have caused the employee severe mental distress and humiliation. Several witnesses, including police and ministerial staff, were reportedly present at the time of the incident. Following the assault, the staffer informed senior officials and submitted a written complaint seeking action.