Differently-abled students forced to clean toilet in Virudhunagar school

MADURAI: It was shocking to see that some differently-abled students were engaged in cleaning toilets inside a special school run by private management at Satchiyapuram in Sivakasi of Virudhunagar district.

A video showing two students cleaning the toilet with broomsticks went viral on social media.

On being alerted, officials from Departments of the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons, Education, Revenue, and Police inspected the school, which has a total of 104 students, and conducted inquiries with the students and staff members.

Further sources pointed out that Immanuel (34), a teacher at the school was said to have videographed those students cleaning the toilet on his cell phone and circulated it on social media due to some vengeance against his colleague. Thiruthangal police filed a case and are inquiring Immanuel, sources said.