Differently abled student falls into gorge, rescued near Kerala border

NAGERCOIL: Fire and rescue personnel saved a 22-year-old differently abled student who fell into a gorge while on a trip in the hill region along the Kumari–Kerala border on Thursday.
The student, identified as Akshaise (22), a differently abled student from Thiruvananthapuram, slipped from a rock while visiting the hill area along with teachers and parents.
Despite initial rescue attempts by those accompanying him, they were unable to reach him and alerted the Vellarada police and Parassala fire and rescue services.
Fire personnel rushed to the spot and brought the injured student down safely from the hilltop using a stretcher.
He was admitted to a private medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where he is undergoing treatment.
Police have begun an inquiry into the incident.