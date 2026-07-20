Differently-abled rights body condemns remarks against persons with disabilities

The organisation referred to a public meeting held in Madurai in early July, where, according to the release, remarks were made targeting persons with disabilities. TARATDAC stressed that individuals with disabilities should never be ridiculed or used as subjects of mockery in political speeches or public discourse.

Such comments, it said, violate the principles of equality and respect guaranteed under the Constitution and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The association further pointed out that the term ‘persons with disabilities’ is a legally recognised identity and that using derogatory expressions or offensive language against them amounts to discrimination. It warned that such statements reinforce social stigma and negatively affect the self-respect and inclusion of persons with disabilities.

Calling for strict action, TARATDAC urged the state government to ensure that public representatives and speakers refrain from making insensitive remarks about persons with disabilities.

It also appealed to political parties and public figures to promote inclusive language and uphold the dignity and rights of the disabled community in all public forums.

The organisation emphasised that creating an inclusive and respectful society is a shared responsibility and called upon all sections of society to reject discrimination in any form.