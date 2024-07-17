Differently Abled persons demand monthly assistance, stage protest in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Members of the Tamil Nadu Differently Abled Association staged a protest in front of the Tiruchy Collectorate on Tuesday demanding the release of their monthly financial assistance which was stopped a year back.

According to the protesting members, several differently abled persons who had applied for the monthly financial assistance from May 2023 were not distributed the assistance while the persons who had been availing the benefit were also stopped.

The members who gathered in front of the Tiruchy Collectorate, raised slogans in support of their protest. They also demanded a job order for differently abled persons in the MGNREGS, tri-cycles, supportive aides, 35 kg of free rice.

They claimed that the differently abled women are denied the monthly benefits as they avail Magalir Urimai Thogai.

They demanded the government to streamline the monthly assistance to the differently abled persons.