Differently abled man burnt alive in Nagai

TIRUCHY: A 45-year-old differently abled man, who was reportedly tied to a cot and burnt alive by a gang and rescued with 80 per cent burns from his house in Nagapattinam, died on Wednesday.

Sources said that Rajesh, a differently abled man was residing in a thatched roofed house along with his wife Selvi and children at Kameshwaram near Velankanni in Nagapattinam.

On Wednesday, when Selvi had gone for MGNREGS work and the children to school, a fire broke out in the house and neighbours rushed in hearing the screams of Rajesh and doused the flames.

When neighbours went inside the house, they were shocked to find Rajesh tied to the cot and battling for life with more than 80 per cent burns.

Soon, they untied and rushed him to the Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment in the ICU. Subsequently, Rajesh gave a statement to the Judicial Magistrate. A few minutes after the statement was recorded, Rajesh succumbed to burns.

Keezhaiyur police registered a case and are investigating. The police said Rajesh appeared to be strong enough to counter if it was an attack by a single person. So, it could be a gang behind the incident. They are also inquiring about Selvi, the wife of the deceased. A hunt is on to nab the culprits.