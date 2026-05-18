Differently abled man attempts suicide at Krishnagiri collectorate

COIMBATORE: A differently abled man attempted to end his life by self immolation in front of the district collector office in Krishnagiri on Monday.
Police said, Venkadesan who came to the collectorate had poured petrol and lit himself.
The shocked police and public in the spot acted swiftly and managed to douse the fire. He was then rushed to Krishnagiri Government Hospital in a critical state.
Preliminary inquiries reveal that he took the extreme step depressed over some long pending land dispute. Further investigations are underway.