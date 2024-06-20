Differently abled in Tamil Nadu seek release of aid arrears

TIRUCHY: Members from Tamil Nadu Differently abled persons associations staged a protest demanding to release their pending monthly financial assistance here on Wednesday.

According to the protesting members, their monthly maintenance fund was not released for the past several years for many members who had applied for the benefit. They demanded to increase the amount to Rs 5,000 to the severely affected and Rs 3,000 to the persons with mild problems.

They charged that they have been submitting petitions during every grievances redressal meet, but they were not rectified.

They demanded to redress their grievances without delay. They also sought benefits of MGNREGS and provided them with 100-day work allotment for 2024-25.

They also demanded housing patta, battery operated vehicles for them from Court bus stop to the Differently abled Department, proper road facility and loan with subsidy.

The members raised slogans in support of their demands and submitted a petition with Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar.