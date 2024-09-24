Differently-abled candidates to be given Rs 1L for pursuing PhD in TN

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Differently-Abled has expanded the educational financial aid for differently-abled students by announcing Rs 1 lakh each for 50 students with disability who are pursuing a PhD. Under the Chief Minister's Research Fellowship, the department overall has allotted Rs 50 lakh.

The government has decided to expand the scholarship programme, especially for differently-abled students disabled so that a large number of candidates pursue higher education and further expand themselves into the research fields, as per the notification from the department.

Experts and activists of various associations of differently-abled claimed that such a scholarship focused solely on differently-abled candidates would motivate them to do research. "There is no doubt that the research field in itself lacks representation of differently-abled candidates due to various factors, including finance and the non-inclusive environment in academia. So, this scholarship will be a stepping stone for candidates," said a city-based activist.

Aspirants who want to get this financial aid should be pursuing full-time/part-time research courses (PhD) offered only to students with disabilities. Students in any of the recognised institutes in India can avail of this financial aid scheme. There is no income ceiling, according to the notification.