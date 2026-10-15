Differences with EPS evident, says C Ve Shanmugam; seeks introspection

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam on Wednesday said his differences with party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) were evident, but stressed that the leadership should hold discussions with all leaders to strengthen the party and address its electoral setbacks.
Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Shanmugam said he was ready to extend his support towards strengthening the AIADMK. He said meaningful dialogue was necessary to assess the party’s current situation and work out measures to improve its electoral prospects.
“People still expect more from the AIADMK. The party should take steps to instil confidence among its cadres,” he said, stressing the need for collective efforts to strengthen the organisation.
Shanmugam also said his request to convene a meeting of the party’s general council had not been accepted by the leadership. He reiterated that the meeting should be held to discuss the party’s present situation and chart its future course.
Meanwhile, he held consultations with AIADMK MLAs at his office in MRC Nagar. Those who attended included Sankarapuram MLA Rakesh, Panruti MLA Mohan, Anthiyur MLA Haribaskar and Sankarankovil MLA Dileepan Jayashankar.
The meeting comes amid efforts by factions led by Shanmugam and former minister S P Velumani to consolidate support among AIADMK legislators following the party’s recent electoral setbacks.
The AIADMK currently has 41 MLAs in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.