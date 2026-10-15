Differences with EPS evident, says C Ve Shanmugam; seeks introspection

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Shanmugam said he was ready to extend his support towards strengthening the AIADMK. He said meaningful dialogue was necessary to assess the party’s current situation and work out measures to improve its electoral prospects.

“People still expect more from the AIADMK. The party should take steps to instil confidence among its cadres,” he said, stressing the need for collective efforts to strengthen the organisation.

Shanmugam also said his request to convene a meeting of the party’s general council had not been accepted by the leadership. He reiterated that the meeting should be held to discuss the party’s present situation and chart its future course.