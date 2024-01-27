Differences in INDIA bloc parties solvable: D Raja

TIRUCHY: There are a few differences of opinion among the state political parties in the INDIA bloc and they are rectifiable by talks and the differences would be sorted out before the election as the main objective of the alliance is to dethrone the fascist BJP government, said the CPI General Secretary D Raja here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Raja said, the political status of every party differs from state to state. For instance, in Tamil Nadu, the alliance is led by DMK in which both the Left parties and the Congress work hand in hand, but the situation is different in Kerala and so in Bihar, both Left parties and RDJ and JDU, but the condition is different in West Bengal. “These differences can be sorted out by talks as every political party in the INDIA bloc has a single agenda that is to dethrone the fascist BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, and every party is conscious that the upcoming election is very important to save the country and the democracy and preserve the constitution”, he said.

At the same time, the BJP which is fearful about the unity of the opposition parties is making all sorts of efforts to destroy the INDIA bloc, and hence, they utilise the ED, CBI and other central agencies to threaten the parties participating in INDIA bloc and this point has been taken to the notice of the apex court, he said.

Meanwhile, Raja said that the people have lost the credibility about the EVM machines and so the members of INDIA bloc parties. “It is the duty of the Election Commission to clear the doubt of the people over the EVM machines and ensure free and fair elections and level playing field to every political party. We have also expressed this to the Election Commission”, he said.