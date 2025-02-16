Difference of opinion did not affect friendship with allies: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Seeking to downplay the confrontation with his allies as mere 'suggestions', Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that differences were common in ties and the difference of opinion among them did not affect their friendship.

Stalin also reiterated that Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami must ponder over his electoral debacles instead of echoing the views of the BJP.

Addressing the state people through his signature 'Ungalil Oruvan Bathilgal’ (One Among You Answers) episode, a show aired and posted on his social media page periodically, Stalin said, "I only consider the views of the alliance parties as suggestions, not as contradictions. Be it a family or workplace, differences of opinion exist everywhere. Airing views is a sign of a democratic relationship."

"We have been facing elections together since 2019. The DMK-led alliance is a role model to the whole country in fighting and winning against the BJP. Difference of opinion did not affect our friendship in any way," the CM added, against the backdrop of allies like VCK and Left parties criticizing his government on crucial issues like the attack on Dalits, mainly on Vengaivayal row, and the handling of the Samsung workers' union issue and land acquisition row in Parandur, which affected the popularity of the DMK regime.

Reacting to a query on EPS' critique of the Delhi Assembly poll results, Stalin said, "A look at the statements of Palaniswami would show that his statements are like BJP's statements. His voice is the dubbed voice of the BJP. Palaniswami is proving our charge that theirs is a secret alliance. That's all! Before making such statements, he must ponder over his failures."

‘Union Budget completely neglected Tamil Nadu’

Slamming the alleged neglect of Tamil Nadu in the recent union budget, Stalin, answering a specific query, said, "What good has happened to Tamil Nadu in the budget? They have completely neglected Tamil Nadu. There have been no funds for Tamil Nadu in the last few years. Even the State is not mentioned in the budget."

Reiterating that the adamant Union government was denying funds to Tamil Nadu despite all its statistics pointing to the state's leading position on various indices, the CM said, "They are advising us to execute schemes with state funds. Though we are executing numerous projects with state funds, we can do even better only if we receive the financial contribution of the union government."

"What do they mean if they would not release funds even for our students' education? What shall we do if they suspend the funds released so far? The union government is being vengeful against us. We are continuously fighting it too. A union minister says our clamour for right is meanness. I am led to wonder if those in the union government even have something called conscience.

Imposition of Prez rule in Manipur ‘very delayed’

On imposition of the President's rule in violence-torn Manipur, the Chief Minister called it a ‘very delayed’ decision and said, "Left with no option, Biren Singh quit the post of Chief Minister. Over 220 people died in the raging violence there for two years. The Union government shielded him without initiating any action on him. Now an audio exposing the involvement of the Chief Minister has surfaced. The Supreme Court has ordered a probe into it. Alliance parties and even BJP MLAs have turned against him. Only under these circumstances, they (BJP) have made him resign and imposed the President's rule. Be it Manipur or Uttar Pradesh, the law and order situation is only like this in BJP ruled states. Under these circumstances, they are shamelessly talking about other states. As far as we are concerned, peace must be restored in Manipur soon and a democracy protecting the people must be established there."